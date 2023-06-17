PSG may still be headed by a famous Spanish coach

Spanish coach Luis Enrique is still on the list of candidates for the position of PSG.

As we know, the current Parisian coach Christophe Galtier will soon vacate the position and the club has already started looking for his replacement.

After failing in negotiations with Julian Nagelsmann, the Parisians have switched to the Spanish coach.

At the same time, Bologna's Thiago Motta is considered a prime candidate for the PSG job.