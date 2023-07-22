PSG may lower the price of Kylian Mbappe

According to journalist Mario Cortegana from The Athletic, "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG) may lower the asking price for forward Kylian Mbappe to facilitate a sale in the upcoming summer transfer window. The French club is reportedly willing to sell the player for a fee of 100+ million euros, although it will not be close to the previously rumored 200 million euros.

Earlier reports stated that PSG's management was prepared to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refused to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or declined a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, who is 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he transferred from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has appeared in 260 matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

The forward has also been a part of the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was a silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.