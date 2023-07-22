RU RU
Main News PSG may lower the price of Kylian Mbappe

PSG may lower the price of Kylian Mbappe

Football news Today, 08:20
PSG may lower the price of Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Mario Cortegana from The Athletic, "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG) may lower the asking price for forward Kylian Mbappe to facilitate a sale in the upcoming summer transfer window. The French club is reportedly willing to sell the player for a fee of 100+ million euros, although it will not be close to the previously rumored 200 million euros.

Earlier reports stated that PSG's management was prepared to relegate Mbappe to the bench if he refused to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or declined a transfer in the current transfer window.

Mbappe, who is 24 years old, has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he transferred from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has appeared in 260 matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

The forward has also been a part of the French national team since 2017. He has played 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappe won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was a silver medalist in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Today, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Yesterday, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:50 Lille announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 09:30 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with Champions League winners Football news Today, 09:10 Kylian Mbappe could move to top English club Football news Today, 08:46 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in an unusual match Football news Today, 08:45 Messi extends free-kick lead over Ronaldo Football news Today, 08:20 PSG may lower the price of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 07:55 Romelu Lukaku has decided on the club where he wants to continue his career Football news Today, 07:45 Lionel Messi became the author of a unique record Football news Today, 07:40 PSG receive Kylian Mbappe offer Football news Today, 06:00 PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023