PSG may buy French youth winger

Paris Saint-Germain are showing interest in Lyon winger and French youth international Bradley Barcola, journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

According to the source, the Parisian club is considering the option of acquiring a player in the summer transfer window. “Lyon” has not yet decided on the price of the player. RB Leipzig are also interested in the winger.

Barcola, 20, made 35 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.