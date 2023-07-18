PSG have sold a young talent to RB Leipzig

French club PSG announced the departure of another player.

On the official website of the French champion reported that the team left the central defender El-Shadai Bitshiabou.

The young talent will continue his career in the German team RB Leipzig.

Bitshiabou has been through all of PSG's youth teams. Two years ago, he received his first professional contract with the Parisians.

As part of the first team, the 18-year-old French footballer played 19 matches in various tournaments, but failed to record on his account productive actions.

Despite the small amount of playing time, Bitshiabu twice became the champion of France in the Parisian team.

The young talent's contract with the German team runs until June 2028. In the team from Leipzig he will play at number 5, as reported by the press service of the German club on the club's social networks.

According to some German publications, the amount of the transfer amounted to about 15 million euros.