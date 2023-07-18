RU RU
Main News PSG have sold a young talent to RB Leipzig

PSG have sold a young talent to RB Leipzig

Football news Yesterday, 10:11
PSG have sold a young talent to RB Leipzig Photo: PSG Twitter

French club PSG announced the departure of another player.

On the official website of the French champion reported that the team left the central defender El-Shadai Bitshiabou.

The young talent will continue his career in the German team RB Leipzig.

Bitshiabou has been through all of PSG's youth teams. Two years ago, he received his first professional contract with the Parisians.

As part of the first team, the 18-year-old French footballer played 19 matches in various tournaments, but failed to record on his account productive actions.

Despite the small amount of playing time, Bitshiabu twice became the champion of France in the Parisian team.

The young talent's contract with the German team runs until June 2028. In the team from Leipzig he will play at number 5, as reported by the press service of the German club on the club's social networks.

According to some German publications, the amount of the transfer amounted to about 15 million euros.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
RB Leipzig Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France Bundesliga Germany
Popular news
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
Official: Lionel Messi joins American club Football news 15 july 2023, 15:06 Official: Lionel Messi joins American club
Arsenal complete record transfer Football news 15 july 2023, 14:15 Arsenal complete record transfer
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:55 AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United beat the French club Football news Today, 12:30 Ukrainian superboxer Usyk signed a contract with the UPL club Football news Today, 12:15 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the scandalous Brazilian defender Football news Today, 11:55 PSG announce return of Barcelona talent Football news Today, 11:43 Aubameyang close to joining Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 09:00 New Chelsea manager appreciates Mudryk's prospects Football news Today, 07:00 David Neres in the near future may again change the club Football news Today, 05:00 Inter Miami sign another ex-Barcelona player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023