PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad

"Paris Saint-Germain" continues its internal "war" with the main star of the team Kylian Mbappe.

The other day the club bosses decided not to include the striker in the squad for the training camp in Japan.

According to the source, the club continue to believe that the French national team player has a secret agreement with Real Madrid.

The decision not to include Mbappe in the team was announced after a friendly match with Le Havre (2-0), which took place yesterday at the PSG training base.

Interestingly, it was Mbappe who scored the second goal in the match.

Earlier there was information that the star footballer has already allegedly agreed personal terms of the contract with Real Madrid, although officially nothing about it was not reported.

According to various sources, the French striker will receive € 54 million annually in Madrid.

By the way, Real Madrid is ready to pay PSG 180 million for Mbappe's transfer. The Paris club considers the amount small and insists that it is entitled to another 47 million in the form of bonuses.

It is because of such disagreements, the transfer of the player may not take place.