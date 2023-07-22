RU RU
Main News PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad

PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad

Football news Today, 06:00
PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad Photo: PSG twitter

"Paris Saint-Germain" continues its internal "war" with the main star of the team Kylian Mbappe.

The other day the club bosses decided not to include the striker in the squad for the training camp in Japan.

According to the source, the club continue to believe that the French national team player has a secret agreement with Real Madrid.

The decision not to include Mbappe in the team was announced after a friendly match with Le Havre (2-0), which took place yesterday at the PSG training base.

Interestingly, it was Mbappe who scored the second goal in the match.

Earlier there was information that the star footballer has already allegedly agreed personal terms of the contract with Real Madrid, although officially nothing about it was not reported.

According to various sources, the French striker will receive € 54 million annually in Madrid.

By the way, Real Madrid is ready to pay PSG 180 million for Mbappe's transfer. The Paris club considers the amount small and insists that it is entitled to another 47 million in the form of bonuses.

It is because of such disagreements, the transfer of the player may not take place.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 France
Popular news
PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros Football news Yesterday, 09:44 PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros
Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news 20 july 2023, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane
Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news 19 july 2023, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona
Bayern won 27-0 Football news 18 july 2023, 16:42 Bayern won 27-0
Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club Football news 17 july 2023, 04:30 Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi's club
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match Football news 16 july 2023, 14:17 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a crushing victory in a friendly match
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad Football news Today, 05:00 "Inter" changed his mind to buy a Ukrainian footballer Football news Today, 04:00 "Barcelona" has decided on the captain for the new season Football news Today, 03:00 The French president has intervened in the Mbappe situation Football news Yesterday, 23:57 Messi scored a fantastic winning goal in his first game for Inter Miami (video) Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Yesterday, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023