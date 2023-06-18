PSG have chosen a new head coach

The new head coach of Paris Saint-Germain will be Luis Enrique, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, the French club has successfully negotiated with the Spanish specialist. The candidacy of Luis Enrique was supported by the club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi. It is expected that an official announcement about the appointment will be made in the near future.

53-year-old Luis Enrique has previously coached Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona, and the Spanish national team.