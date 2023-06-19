PSG goalkeeper wakes up from coma

Alba Silva, the wife of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, has announced that her husband has emerged from a coma.

"We are taking small steps forward, we already see the light. I always knew Sergio would pull through. But we don't need to rush, we need to be patient," Silva stated, as quoted by TeleCinco.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Rico suffered a serious head injury after falling from a horse. Doctors diagnosed him with a brain hemorrhage.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Rico has not played a single match for PSG. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.