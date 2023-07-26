PSG goalkeeper injured by horse could soon return to football

RU RU
Photo: PSG twitter

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who missed a long period of time due to a terrible head injury, can return to football.

According to Marca, the 29-year-old gatekeeper was recently taken out of intensive care, where he had been in a coma recently.

As the wife of football player Alba Silva told reporters, Sergio Rico partially restored his memory and is able to communicate.

At the moment, the player of the Parisian club remains in one of the hospitals in Seville.

According to a neurologist who treats a football player, he will have another operation in the near future.

Despite serious injuries, the doctor says, Rico has no signs of neurological damage.

He emphasized that in the absence of this type of damage, patients usually fully recover and can return to normal life.

At the same time, the neurologist could not give a final answer regarding the possibility of continuing Rico's playing career.

Let's remind, that the football player has received serious injuries as a result of blow of a horse.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
