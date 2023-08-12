RU RU
Main News PSG couldn't win Ligue 1 matchday 1 without Mbappe and Neymar

In the 1st round match of the French championship, Paris Saint-Germain played a draw with the club Lorient on their home ground. The match took place at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris and ended with a score of 0:0.

The Parisian club had possession of the ball for 75% of the time. PSG had 12 shots on goal, but only two of them hit the target. The visitors had two off-target shots.

In this match, the hosts' forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar did not participate. Mbappe has been suspended from the first team for refusing to renew his contract or move to another club, while Neymar is linked with a potential transfer to Barcelona.

In the second round of the French championship, PSG will play away against Toulouse on August 19. Lorient will face Nice at their home ground on August 20.

Paris Saint-Germain - Lorient - 0:0

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Skriniar, Danilo Pereira, Hernandez (Marquinhos, 82), Ugarte, Vignia (Fabian Ruiz, 68), Zaydou Youssouf (Ekkitik, 82), Lee Kang-in (Solé, 69), Asensio (Soler, 69), Gonçalo Ramos.

Lorient: Mvogo, Kalulu, Laporte, Talbi, Meité, Le Goff (Yongwa, 79), Le Bihan, Fevre, Abergel, M'Baye Niang (Ponko, 59), Dieng (Koné, 59).

