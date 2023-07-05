PSG called Mbappe a liar

The leadership of PSG expressed dissatisfaction with the behavior of the French striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to the French publication L'Équipe, the club continue to insist that the player broke the promise he made when renewing his contract in 2022.

Recall that last year Mbappe assured the leadership of his club that he would not leave the team as a free agent. Believing in the footballer's promise, the PSG management agreed to a short-term agreement instead of the three-year contract they insisted on.

Kylian Mbappe moved to the Parisian club from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017. Last season, the striker scored 41 goals and made 10 assists in 43 matches.

As part of the Parisians, the striker became the champion of France five times and won the French Cup three times.

Earlier it was reported that the French striker is close to moving to Real Madrid for a sum of € 224 million plus € 56 million. At the same time, negotiations between the clubs are far from over, because the Parisians are still hoping that Mbappe will decide to extend the contract.