PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon and the Uruguayan national team.

The French club paid €60 million for the player. The parties have signed a contract that will be valid until June 30, 2028. The 22-year-old midfielder will wear the number 4 jersey for PSG. The club outpaced Chelsea in the race for the player's signature.

Ugarte joined Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2021 from Famalicao. The transfer fee amounted to €12.5 million. He has played a total of 85 matches for the Portuguese club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Previously, he played for Fenix. For the Uruguayan national team, he has played eight matches, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He has also received one yellow card. Ugarte was a winner of the Portuguese League Cup in the 2021/2022 season.

In the previous season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France, securing a direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.