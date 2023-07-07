EN RU
Main News PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m

PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m

Football news Today, 10:28
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Photo: PSG website / Author unknown

The press service of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced on their official website the transfer of midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon and the Uruguayan national team.

The French club paid €60 million for the player. The parties have signed a contract that will be valid until June 30, 2028. The 22-year-old midfielder will wear the number 4 jersey for PSG. The club outpaced Chelsea in the race for the player's signature.

Ugarte joined Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2021 from Famalicao. The transfer fee amounted to €12.5 million. He has played a total of 85 matches for the Portuguese club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists. Previously, he played for Fenix. For the Uruguayan national team, he has played eight matches, scoring no goals and providing no assists. He has also received one yellow card. Ugarte was a winner of the Portuguese League Cup in the 2021/2022 season.

In the previous season, Paris Saint-Germain became the champion of France, securing a direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Sporting CP Ligue 1 France Primeira Liga Portugal
Popular news
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Yesterday, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news 05 july 2023, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news 05 july 2023, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:20 Borussia Dortmund extend contract with experienced goalkeeper Football news Today, 11:55 Napoli want to buy Spain defender Football news Today, 11:35 Inter want to buy another goalkeeper besides Trubin Football news Today, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 10:55 Atlético Madrid star striker wants to move to PSG Football news Today, 10:42 Arsenal have announced a contract extension with the main defender Football news Today, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news Today, 06:00 Mourinho signs with Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 05:00 Inter targeting Ukrainian goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:00 Perisic chose an unexpected club for himself
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Slavia Mozyr vs Energetik-BGU 7 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bohemians vs Dundalk 7 July 2023 Football Today Gimnasia La Plata vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football Today Central Cordoba vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Cuiaba vs Bahia predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Palmeiras vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Santos vs Goias predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Fluminense vs Internacional predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023 Football 09 july 2023 Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 9, 2023