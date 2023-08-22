RU RU NG NG
PSG are still hoping to sell Mbappe: the amount is named

PSG are still hoping to profitably sell French striker Kylian Mbappe in the current transfer window.

According to the publication AS, the leadership of the Parisian club agrees to release its leader and captain of the French national team for 250 million euros.

According to the source, the Parisian club understands that such an offer can only come from Real Madrid. In this regard, they express the hope that the deal will still take place.

The desire to sell one of the best players in the team is due to the fact that Mbappe refused the option of an automatic contract extension with PSG for the 2024/2025 season.

Thus, in the summer of next year, the Frenchman can become a free agent.

The striker himself has repeatedly said that he would like to move to Real Madrid, although the Spanish vice-champion is in no hurry to make a deal.

Mbappe was recently returned to the main team of the Parisians, which means that Real Madrid can just wait and pick up the star player for free next summer.

The 24-year-old forward made 34 league appearances last season, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists.

