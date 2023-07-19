RU RU
PSG are going to issue an ultimatum to Mbappe

Football news Today, 13:55
According to The Athletic, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is planning to issue an ultimatum to their forward Kylian Mbappé. The French club is considering moving the player to the bench if he refuses to extend his contract, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024, or if he declines to transfer to another club during this summer.

Previously, it was reported that the 24-year-old Mbappé wants to honor his contract with PSG in its entirety. For doing so, the forward could receive 60 million euros in annual salary, along with an additional 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus.

Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he transferred from Monaco for a fee of 180 million euros. He has appeared in 260 matches for the Parisian club in all competitions, scoring 212 goals, and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has also been representing the French national team. He has played a total of 70 matches for France, scoring 40 goals, and contributing 24 assists. With the national team, Mbappé won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.

