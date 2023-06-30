PSG and Mbappe will have a decisive meeting today

PSG bosses will have a crucial meeting today with the team's forward Kylian Mbappe and the club's management.

There the sides plan to finally decide on the future of the player.

During the negotiations the 24-year-old forward will be offered to extend his contract with the club. If he refuses, he will leave the team in the summer transfer window.

At the same time, Real Madrid have already definitively decided that they will not fight for the player until PSG set a specific price for him.