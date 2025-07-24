Preparation continues. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is continuing preseason preparations with the team. The forward shared fresh snaps from the training ground on his Instagram page.

Salah posted several photos posing alongside his teammates, as well as in the thick of the action during a training match. Notably, spirits in the squad are high—after a well-deserved break, everyone is raring to get back to work.

As a reminder, Liverpool will kick off their season on August 10 with the English Super Cup clash against Crystal Palace. Before that, the Reds will play a handful of friendlies—taking on AC Milan, Yokohama from Japan, and Athletic Bilbao.

It’s worth mentioning that Liverpool recently completed another signing, bringing in striker Hugo Ekitike from German side Eintracht. The Reds have also secured two other Bundesliga talents this transfer window—Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.