RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Preparation continues. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training

Preparation continues. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training

The mood is excellent
Football news Today, 03:45
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Preparation continues. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is continuing preseason preparations with the team. The forward shared fresh snaps from the training ground on his Instagram page.

Salah posted several photos posing alongside his teammates, as well as in the thick of the action during a training match. Notably, spirits in the squad are high—after a well-deserved break, everyone is raring to get back to work.

As a reminder, Liverpool will kick off their season on August 10 with the English Super Cup clash against Crystal Palace. Before that, the Reds will play a handful of friendlies—taking on AC Milan, Yokohama from Japan, and Athletic Bilbao.

It’s worth mentioning that Liverpool recently completed another signing, bringing in striker Hugo Ekitike from German side Eintracht. The Reds have also secured two other Bundesliga talents this transfer window—Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:51 Ratcliffe wants to charge Man United fans £4,000 for... the right to buy a season ticket at the new stadium Lifestyle Today, 04:50 Cristiano Ronaldo shares photos from Lisbon tennis club Lifestyle Today, 04:34 The perfect vacation. Vinicius Junior shows how he relaxes in Rio de Janeiro Football news Today, 04:24 Real Madrid has not received a single offer for its players Motorsport News Today, 04:04 Verstappen doesn't rule out extending his Formula 1 stay Football news Today, 03:50 Los Angeles preparing another high-profile transfer. The club ready to battle Saudi teams Football news Today, 03:45 Preparation continues. Salah shares new photos from Liverpool training Football news Today, 03:11 Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit with animated twist Football news Today, 03:10 Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe Football news Today, 02:35 "Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion
Sport Predictions
Football Today Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football Today Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football Today Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football Today Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match? Football Today Vaduz vs Dungannon Swifts prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 24, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores