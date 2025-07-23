The stakes are rising. Bayern set to increase bid for Liverpool's Díaz

Bayern refuse to accept Liverpool's rejections in the pursuit of Luis Díaz, ramping up the pressure on the Premier League champions with an improved offer.

Details: According to TBR Football, the German record champions are ready to raise their bid to €80 million. However, this still falls short of Liverpool's valuation, as the Reds are holding out for €100 million for Díaz.

The Colombian himself has already agreed personal terms with Bayern. The German giants have settled on a contract that would see the player earn four times his current Liverpool salary. Díaz has also made it clear to the Scousers that he wants to make the move to Munich.

Reminder: Liverpool previously turned down a €67.5 million bid and have reiterated their stance that the Colombian winger is valued at €100 million. After failed attempts to sign Nico Williams and Florian Wirtz, Díaz has become Bayern's primary attacking target.