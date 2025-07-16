Barcelona may once again miss out on their coveted player? A top club is ready to interfere

Recently, Barcelona were actively pursuing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, but in the end, he extended his contract with the club, even though he had verbally pledged his loyalty to the Catalans. A similar scenario may now unfold with another of the Blaugrana’s transfer targets.

Details: Previously, Barcelona reportedly received assurances from Luis Díaz that playing for the Catalan club was his dream. However, Mundo Deportivo reports that the Colombian is not driven by loyalty alone and will carefully consider all options, with particular attention to the financial aspects.

Recently, Bayern Munich’s head coach Vincent Kompany held a personal video call with Díaz. The Colombian responded positively to the conversation and expressed interest in a move to Munich.

Reminder: For now, Liverpool, who hold Díaz’s contract, are not eager to let him go.