Liverpool still hoping to keep Díaz as forward eyes exit
Liverpool striker Luis Díaz continues to attract interest from other clubs, even as the Reds make every effort to resist. Yet, there’s a clear difference in how both sides view their future together.
Details: According to The Athletic, Liverpool are currently downplaying Díaz’s desire to leave Anfield and still consider him a key part of their squad. The latest offer from Bayern, worth €67.5 million, was immediately rejected.
The club values Díaz at more than €100 million, though this figure is more an internal valuation than a real intention to sell.
Reminder: Amid interest from Barcelona and Bayern, the Colombian forward has issued an ultimatum to Liverpool: either the club offers him an improved contract, or he’ll push for a move away from Merseyside.