Premier League champions. Salah shows the inscription at the entrance to Liverpool's training center

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah took to Instagram to share a photo with his followers, highlighting an inscription placed above the entrance to the club’s training center.

The image shows a glass wall and the entrance to the building, with the words “Premier League Champions” emblazoned on the glass above. With this post, Salah once again reminded everyone that Liverpool has already clinched the English championship for the current season.

Recall that after their victory over Tottenham last weekend, the Reds became completely unreachable for their rivals in the league table and secured the title with four matches to spare.

It’s worth noting that this championship marks a milestone 20th league title in Liverpool’s history. The Merseyside club claimed the championship 18 times back when it was called the First Division. However, this is only the second time Liverpool has won the Premier League, with their first top-flight triumph coming recently in the 2019/20 season.

In addition, Salah remains the team’s leader and top scorer in this Premier League campaign, netting 28 goals in 34 matches.