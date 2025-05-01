RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Patriot. Mo Salah shares photo celebrating Liverpool's title with Egyptian flag

Patriot. Mo Salah shares photo celebrating Liverpool's title with Egyptian flag

Football news Today, 06:52
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Patriot. Mo Salah shares photo celebrating Liverpool's title with Egyptian flag Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah never forgets his roots and national identity, so he brought the Egyptian flag with him to the Premier League title celebrations. The forward shared a fitting photo on his Instagram page.

Salah posted an image of himself standing in front of a packed stand of Liverpool supporters, the national flag of Egypt draped proudly over his shoulders.

This gesture delighted Egyptian fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of excitement and pride. Many wrote that Salah is a national treasure for Egypt and the entire Arab world, with some even calling him 'the King.' The photo racked up over half a million likes in less than 24 hours after it went live.

Let’s recall: over the past weekend, Liverpool officially clinched the league title by defeating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. With this victory, the Reds became mathematically unreachable for the chasers, even though four matchdays remain in the season. Salah has been one of the architects of this triumph—scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists in 34 Premier League matches.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool English Premier League
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Wellington Phoenix - : - Perth Glory 02 may 2025, 03:30 A-League Men Australia
Wellington Phoenix
-
Perth Glory
-
03:30
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:46 Palhinha has no intention of leaving Bayern despite limited playing time Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:38 Premier League announces seven contenders for April player of the month Football news Today, 07:23 "He can still leave." Gallas believes that winning the Europa League won't save Postecoglou from being sacked Lifestyle Today, 07:15 Czech Olympic speed skating champion reveals 12-year secret relationship with fellow skater Football news Today, 07:12 Premier League announces nominees for April manager of the month Football news Today, 06:52 Patriot. Mo Salah shares photo celebrating Liverpool's title with Egyptian flag Football news Today, 06:47 Crouch believes Liverpool can become England's dominant force, but a special transfer is needed Football news Today, 06:30 Denzel Dumfries comments on the match against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 06:15 Maresca concerned about Chelsea players' health ahead of Djurgården clash on artificial pitch
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ceramica Cleopatra vs National Bank of Egypt: Who will prevail in the battle for fifth place? Football Today Al-Masry vs Zamalek: battle for third place in the Egyptian Premier League Football Today Al-Fateh vs Al-Shabab prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 1, 2025 Football Today Tottenham – Bodo/Glimt: Can Tottenham secure a solid advantage at home? Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 2 May 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores