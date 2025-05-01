Patriot. Mo Salah shares photo celebrating Liverpool's title with Egyptian flag

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah never forgets his roots and national identity, so he brought the Egyptian flag with him to the Premier League title celebrations. The forward shared a fitting photo on his Instagram page.

Salah posted an image of himself standing in front of a packed stand of Liverpool supporters, the national flag of Egypt draped proudly over his shoulders.

This gesture delighted Egyptian fans, who flooded the comments section with messages of excitement and pride. Many wrote that Salah is a national treasure for Egypt and the entire Arab world, with some even calling him 'the King.' The photo racked up over half a million likes in less than 24 hours after it went live.

Let’s recall: over the past weekend, Liverpool officially clinched the league title by defeating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield. With this victory, the Reds became mathematically unreachable for the chasers, even though four matchdays remain in the season. Salah has been one of the architects of this triumph—scoring 28 goals and providing 18 assists in 34 Premier League matches.