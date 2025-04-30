Mohamed Salah shares emotional message after Liverpool's Premier League triumph

Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah has penned an emotional message to fans following the club's Premier League victory. The forward shared the heartfelt post on his Instagram page.

Salah posted several photos from the team's title celebrations after the match against Tottenham. He accompanied them with moving words dedicated to the club's supporters.

“This is what we wanted to deliver to our fans more than anything. This is a club that should always compete for everything and be right at the top. No excuses. All teams win games but in the end there’s only one champion. That’s what history remembers and this applies to next season as well,” Salah wrote.

It's worth noting that the Egyptian was one of the key factors in Liverpool's Premier League triumph. This season, he scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists in 34 league appearances.

Additionally, Salah has become a legend not only at Liverpool but across the entire Premier League, as he has now risen to fifth place among the top scorers in the competition's history.