Cody Gakpo may face punishment from the Football Association. What's the issue?

Liverpool clinched the English championship after defeating Tottenham in the final round of the Premier League. However, one of the Merseyside players might face sanctions from the Football Association.

Details: According to The Athletic, the controversy revolves around the shirt of Dutch winger Cody Gakpo. He scored a goal against the Spurs and removed his Liverpool jersey. Underneath, he wore a shirt with the inscription: "I belong to Jesus." He wore this same shirt during the celebration of the club's 20th championship title.

According to the rules of the International Football Association Board, a player's equipment must not contain any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images. The Football Association adheres to these rules, which means sanctions could be applied to Gakpo or Liverpool.

Incidentally, Salah celebrated his goal against Tottenham in a spectacular fashion. The player took a selfie with the fans of his team, replicating Francesco Totti's legendary celebration during the Rome derby in 2015.

