Liverpool to receive Premier League trophy date revealed

In the match against Tottenham, Liverpool became the champions of England for the twentieth time. However, the Reds' celebration was limited to emotions only, and the players did not lift the trophy above their heads. Here's why.

Details: According to a well-established tradition, even in the case of early championship wins in England, the trophy is only awarded after the last home match, unless the title race goes down to the final game.

It just so happens that Liverpool's last home game this season will also close the 2024/2025 championship. It will take place in the final round on May 25 against Crystal Palace, and it is after this match that the players and coaches will receive their gold medals and lift the trophy above their heads.

The Athletic adds that the following day, a victory parade will be held in the city. It will start at 2:30 PM local time and follow the same 15-kilometer route as the Champions League 2019 and the EFL Cup and FA Cup 2022 parades.

Reminder: It was previously reported that former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp may attend the game against Crystal Palace.