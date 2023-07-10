EN RU
Pochettino asks Chelsea to buy 2022 world champions

Pochettino asks Chelsea to buy 2022 world champions

Football news Today, 10:30
Pochettino asks Chelsea to buy 2022 world champions

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea is showing interest in Paulo Dybala, the forward from AS Roma and the Argentine national team.

As per the source, the English club is considering the option of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window. The new head coach of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino, insists on signing the player.

It is worth noting that the buyout clause in Dybala's contract with Roma for foreign clubs is set at €12 million.

Dybala has been playing for Roma since the summer of 2022. He joined the Rome club from Juventus as a free agent. Last season, the forward played 38 matches for Roma in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Previously, the Argentine also played for "Instituto" and "Palermo".

Dybala has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2015. He has made a total of 38 appearances for the Argentine national team, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. He is a champion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the winner of the 2022 Finalissima.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
