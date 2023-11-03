PHOTO. Former UFC star Paige VanZant showed off a revealing new tattoo

Former UFC star Paige VanZant, who has long been famous for her candid photographs, decided to pamper the public with a new photo.

This time she reminded her followers on social networks of herself.

Recently, a girl got a new tattoo on her wrist - now there is an image of a cowgirl in nude style. A cowgirl applied to the athlete’s body shows off her bare hips. Her look was also completed with a pistol, boots and a hat.

It is reasonable to remember that the star Paige VanZant decided to leave the UFC after losing to the Brazilian Amanda Hibasu in 2020. Despite this, her number of fans and subscribers is growing rapidly.

This is due to the fact that she now devotes her free time to developing an account on Only Fans - a site for adults where, with a paid subscription, you can view erotic content.

The girl herself said that in one day she was able to earn more on this resource than in her entire professional career in martial arts.