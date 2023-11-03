RU RU NG NG
Main News MMA News PHOTO. Former UFC star Paige VanZant showed off a revealing new tattoo

PHOTO. Former UFC star Paige VanZant showed off a revealing new tattoo

MMA News Today, 07:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
PHOTO. Former UFC star Paige VanZant showed off a revealing new tattoo PHOTO. Former UFC star Paige VanZant showed off a revealing new tattoo

Former UFC star Paige VanZant, who has long been famous for her candid photographs, decided to pamper the public with a new photo.

This time she reminded her followers on social networks of herself.

Recently, a girl got a new tattoo on her wrist - now there is an image of a cowgirl in nude style. A cowgirl applied to the athlete’s body shows off her bare hips. Her look was also completed with a pistol, boots and a hat.

It is reasonable to remember that the star Paige VanZant decided to leave the UFC after losing to the Brazilian Amanda Hibasu in 2020. Despite this, her number of fans and subscribers is growing rapidly.

This is due to the fact that she now devotes her free time to developing an account on Only Fans - a site for adults where, with a paid subscription, you can view erotic content.

The girl herself said that in one day she was able to earn more on this resource than in her entire professional career in martial arts.

Popular news
PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf
Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid
World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023
English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round
Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele
Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:11 PSG thoroughly dismantled Montpellier on their home turf Football news Today, 18:05 Las Palmas sensationally outplays Atletico Madrid Tennis news Today, 17:44 Pursuing the trophy. Djokovic defeated Rune and advanced to the semi-finals of the Paris Masters Tennis news Today, 17:35 World number one Sabalenka reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals 2023 Tennis news Today, 16:52 PHOTO. The Olympic champion has announced her pregnancy, expecting a child with her coach Football news Today, 16:41 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 11th round Football news Today, 16:09 Galatasaray will terminate the loan of Ndombele Boxing News Today, 15:38 Eddie Hearn is eager to arrange a December bout between Joshua and Ngannou Motorsport News Today, 15:25 F1. Sprint-qualifying grand prix of Brazil ends early: Verstappen finished first Football news Today, 14:23 The legendary coach Mircea Lucescu has finished his career
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Fulham vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Hoffenheim vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Burnley vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Everton vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on November 4,2023 Football 04 nov 2023 Brentford vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023