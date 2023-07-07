EN RU
Football news
Perisic chose an unexpected club for himself

Tottenham midfielder Ivan Perisic has decided to return to his homeland.

According to journalist Nikolo Schira, the experienced Croatian footballer plans to leave the London club during the summer transfer window.

The source writes that Perisic has already agreed on cooperation with the Croatian "Hajduk".

It is expected that the midfielder will sign a contract with the Croatian club until mid-2025. He will move to Hajduk on a free transfer.

Perisic only joined Tottenham last summer, having previously played for Inter. Also, the star football player at one time played for Bayern, Wolfsburg, Borussia Dortmund and Brugge.

As part of Borussia and Bayern, he became the champion of Germany, and as part of Wolfsburg he became the owner of the German Cup.

With Inter, Perisic became the champion of Italy and the winner of the Italian Cup. In addition, together with the Croatian national team, the midfielder reached the final of the World Cup in 2018 and took the bronze of the World Cup in 2022.

