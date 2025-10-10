"People should leave him alone" - Kylian Mbappé on Lamine Yamal

The decorated Frenchman believes Yamal has a bright future ahead.

Despite his young age, Lamine has already become a formidable player.

Details: In an interview with Movistar, Real Madrid and France superstar Kylian Mbappé shared his thoughts on the 18-year-old Spanish and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal:

“People talk a lot about his personal life, I think they should leave him alone. On the pitch, he's a great player, but in life, he's just an 18-year-old kid,” Mbappé said.

Last season, Yamal featured in 55 matches for Barcelona, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists, making him one of the team's key players. Until the very end, Yamal was a leading contender for the Ballon d'Or but ultimately lost out to PSG's Ousmane Dembélé.

Lamine Yamal's transfer value is set at €200 million, making him the most expensive player on the planet according to Transfermarkt.

