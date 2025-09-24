RU RU ES ES FR FR
Penalty specialist! Official: Tim Krul announces retirement from football

The vibrant and eventful career of the Dutch goalkeeper has come to an end.
Today, 02:58
Tim Krul of Luton Town arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Luton Town Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

He had a knack for winning penalty shootouts.

Details: Today, on his official Instagram page, 37-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul announced his retirement from professional football.

Krul became a household name thanks to his performances for Newcastle, Ajax, Brighton, Norwich, AZ Alkmaar, and the Netherlands national team.

One of the most memorable highlights of Krul's career came in the 120th minute of the 2014 World Cup quarterfinal, when Louis van Gaal brought him on specifically for the penalty shootout—a gamble that paid off as Tim clinched victory and sent his team through to the next round. Krul earned the nickname "penalty specialist" for his uncanny ability to come out on top in shootout duels.

Over the course of his career, Krul played 437 matches, conceding 646 goals and keeping 120 clean sheets.

Reminder: History rewritten! Depay becomes Netherlands' all-time top scorer

