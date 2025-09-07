History rewritten! Depay becomes Netherlands' all-time top scorer

Depay's goal against Lithuania goes down in history.

Netherlands striker Memphis Depay has become his national team's all-time top scorer.

Details: Memphis Depay netted his 51st goal for the Netherlands, finding the back of the net in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

With this goal, Depay surpassed Robin van Persie, who scored 50 goals for the Oranje. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is third with 42 goals, followed by Patrick Kluivert with 40.

For the record: Earlier, France captain Kylian Mbappé made history by scoring his 51st goal for Les Bleus, while his club teammate Vinícius had a passionate reaction