Vinicius reacts passionately to another Mbappé milestone
The Brazilian shared his emotions regarding his teammate's achievement
Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualification match, France defeated Ukraine 2-0. Kylian Mbappé netted his 51st goal for the French national team, equaling the legendary Thierry Henry's tally for Les Bleus. Only six goals separate him from Olivier Giroud's all-time record.
Vinicius Junior, Mbappé's club teammate, was thrilled by his achievement and celebrated the milestone with genuine joy.
On September 9, in the upcoming clash against Iceland, Mbappé will have every opportunity to surpass the legendary French striker.