Vinicius reacts passionately to another Mbappé milestone

On September 9, in the upcoming clash against Iceland, Mbappé will have every opportunity to surpass the legendary French striker.

Vinicius Junior, Mbappé's club teammate, was thrilled by his achievement and celebrated the milestone with genuine joy.

Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualification match, France defeated Ukraine 2-0. Kylian Mbappé netted his 51st goal for the French national team, equaling the legendary Thierry Henry's tally for Les Bleus. Only six goals separate him from Olivier Giroud's all-time record.

The Brazilian shared his emotions regarding his teammate's achievement