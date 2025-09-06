RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Vinicius reacts passionately to another Mbappé milestone

The Brazilian shared his emotions regarding his teammate's achievement
Football news Today, 02:07
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Мбаппе https://x.com/equipedefrance/status/1866140411825209740

Details: In the 2026 World Cup qualification match, France defeated Ukraine 2-0. Kylian Mbappé netted his 51st goal for the French national team, equaling the legendary Thierry Henry's tally for Les Bleus. Only six goals separate him from Olivier Giroud's all-time record.

Vinicius Junior, Mbappé's club teammate, was thrilled by his achievement and celebrated the milestone with genuine joy.

On September 9, in the upcoming clash against Iceland, Mbappé will have every opportunity to surpass the legendary French striker.

