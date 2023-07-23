RU RU
Paris Saint-Germain set price for Marco Verratti

Football news Today, 15:00
PSG set price for Marco Verratti Photo: Instagram Marco Verratti / Author unknown

The Parisian club "Paris Saint-Germain" has set a price for Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, who is attracting interest from top European clubs, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the French club values the player at 70 million euros. Verratti himself wants to leave, as he faced strong criticism from the Parisian club's fans at the end of last season. "Atletico" and "Liverpool" are showing interest in the Italian, and there is also interest from a club in Saudi Arabia.

Verratti has been playing for "PSG" since 2012, joining the club from "Pescara" for 12 million euros. He has played a total of 416 matches for "PSG" in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. With the team, Verratti became a nine-time French champion (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22, 2022/23), won the French Cup six times (2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21), lifted the French League Cup six times (2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2019/20), and claimed the French Super Cup nine times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022). His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Verratti has been playing for the Italian national team since 2012, having appeared in 55 matches, scored three goals, provided four assists, and received 11 yellow cards.

