Paris Saint-Germain is eyeing a replacement for Kylian Mbappe in Serie A, with three players in mind

This week, it was revealed that star striker Kylian Mbappe will depart Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the current season upon the expiration of his contract. The management of the French champions has already begun searching for his replacement, targeting three players from Serie A.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, their focus has turned to Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, Rafael Leao from AC Milan, and Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Martinez's contract with Inter runs until 2026, but the Argentine is requesting a salary of €10 million, whereas the club can only offer €8 million. The Serie A leaders value the player at €150 million.

PSG had been monitoring Leao since his time at Lille, but AC Milan secured his signature first. His contract runs until 2028, with a release clause of €170 million. However, reports suggest that PSG could initiate negotiations if they offer a sum ranging from €100-120 million.

Another option for the Parisian club is Napoli's forward Victor Osimhen, who was the top scorer in the previous Serie A season. PSG had been tracking him since his time at Lille as well. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Osimhen's intention to leave the club at the end of the current season, with his release clause set at €130 million.

While PSG's exact choice to replace Mbappe remains uncertain, a high-profile transfer in the summer is certain to unfold.