Once again: Here we go! Bayern finalizes agreement with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson on the second attempt
All issues have been resolved.
Football news Today, 10:33Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images
There will be no return to Stamford Bridge.
Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on his X social media page, Bayern Munich has managed to break Chelsea's firm stance regarding Jackson's transfer, which was on the verge of collapsing at the last moment.
It is reported that Jackson will sign a permanent contract with Chelsea only next year. Until then, he will play for Bayern on loan, for which the German club will pay €16.5 million.
Last season, Nicolas Jackson played 37 matches for Chelsea across all competitions, scoring thirteen goals and providing six assists. According to the statistics portal Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €50 million.
