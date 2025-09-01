RU RU ES ES FR FR
Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan: Who will claim their first win of the tournament?

In the second round of the CAFA Nations Cup group stage, Turkmenistan will face Uzbekistan. The match is set for Tuesday, September 2, with kickoff at 16:30 Central European Time. Here’s my preview and prediction for this encounter.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan: Match preview

Both Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in the previous edition of the CAFA Nations Cup in 2023. That time, they were drawn into the same group, with Uzbekistan prevailing 2-0. The Uzbeks topped the group with nine points, advancing to the final where they narrowly lost to Iran 0-1. Turkmenistan finished third and missed out on the playoffs.

This time around, Turkmenistan opened their campaign against Kyrgyzstan. The Turkmens took the lead in the 44th minute, but conceded just a minute later. No more goals were scored in the second half, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, faced Oman in their opener. Oman struck as early as the fourth minute, but Uzbekistan equalized early in the second half. That match also ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams now have one point apiece and share the same goal difference—1:1. This clash could prove pivotal in the race for a playoff spot, so expect both sides to go all out for the win.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Turkmenistan are unbeaten in four straight matches: two wins and two draws.
  • Uzbekistan are riding a seven-match unbeaten streak: four draws and three wins.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Uzbekistan defeated Turkmenistan 3-1.
  • Moreover, Turkmenistan have never beaten Uzbekistan.

Prediction

The bookmakers have made Uzbekistan the clear favorite, and I agree with that assessment. Uzbekistan have never lost to Turkmenistan, and I expect them to come out on top again. My prediction: Uzbekistan to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.6.

