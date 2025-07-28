On the rise! Newcastle set sights on Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Everything should be decided this week.

Details: According to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Newcastle are seriously targeting the signing of 27-year-old Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Reports indicate that Newcastle's management have already reached out to the player's representatives and his club. The Magpies are offering a full transfer and generous compensation, while Southampton are pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy after a season, as well as a percentage of any future sale of Ramsdale.

Negotiations between the parties are ongoing at this time.

Ramsdale joined Southampton last year from London side Arsenal for €22 million and has since made 32 appearances, conceding 68 goals.

The goalkeeper's current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €16 million.