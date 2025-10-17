“On the right track”: Flick reveals whether Raphinha will play against Real Madrid

Will the winger be ready to help the team?

Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to face each other soon, and as always, this clash draws massive attention from fans around the world. However, it remains uncertain whether both sides will be at full strength — though there is reason for optimism.

Details: During a press conference, Hansi Flick was asked about Raphinha’s recovery. The German coach explained that the winger is progressing well and that the team hopes he will be available for El Clásico.

Quote: “We hope Raphinha will be available for El Clásico. He’s very important for us. He’s on the right track in his recovery,” said Hansi Flick.

It was also reported earlier that Robert Lewandowski experienced discomfort in his thigh during the first half of the match against Lithuania — in the same area where he sustained an injury earlier this season. Instead of requesting a substitution, he chose to play on, tightly bandaging his leg to finish the game.

Reminder: Ferran Torres has been dealing with heavy workload issues, and Flick has decided not to take any risks with him.