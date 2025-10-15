Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers

The Norwegian specialist may continue his career in Scotland.

Rangers are close to reaching an agreement with the former Manchester United and Beşiktaş manager.

Details: According to renowned insider Nicolò Schira, Scottish side Rangers are seriously considering 52-year-old Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s next head coach.

After Steven Gerrard declined the opportunity to return, the Rangers board shifted their attention to the former Manchester United and Turkish Fenerbahçe boss.

Earlier, Rangers parted ways with head coach Russell Martin, who managed just 17 games at the helm without being able to turn the team’s fortunes around. Media reports suggested Steven Gerrard had agreed to return, but he later stated he had no intention of becoming the Rangers head coach.

Solskjaer’s most recent club was Turkish side Beşiktaş, where he was in charge from January to August 2025, overseeing 29 matches before being dismissed due to disagreements with the management.

