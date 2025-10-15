ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers

The Norwegian specialist may continue his career in Scotland.
Football news Today, 06:44
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Rangers are close to reaching an agreement with the former Manchester United and Beşiktaş manager.

Details: According to renowned insider Nicolò Schira, Scottish side Rangers are seriously considering 52-year-old Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s next head coach.

After Steven Gerrard declined the opportunity to return, the Rangers board shifted their attention to the former Manchester United and Turkish Fenerbahçe boss.

Earlier, Rangers parted ways with head coach Russell Martin, who managed just 17 games at the helm without being able to turn the team’s fortunes around. Media reports suggested Steven Gerrard had agreed to return, but he later stated he had no intention of becoming the Rangers head coach.

Solskjaer’s most recent club was Turkish side Beşiktaş, where he was in charge from January to August 2025, overseeing 29 matches before being dismissed due to disagreements with the management.

Reminder: There will be no comeback! Steven Gerrard turns down Rangers return

Related teams and leagues
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Besiktas Besiktas Schedule Besiktas News Besiktas Transfers
Related Team News
Rashford said that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup
Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition Football news Yesterday, 14:23 Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition
Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Football news Yesterday, 06:39 Manchester United wants to sign Bayern Munich midfielder
Manchester United drops idea of appointing Thomas Tuchel Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:50 Manchester United drops idea of appointing Thomas Tuchel
The decision is made. Barcelona have settled Rashford's future Football news 12 oct 2025, 16:25 The decision is made. Barcelona have settled Rashford's future
Chasing the World Cup dream. Ivan Toney could return to the Premier League Football news 12 oct 2025, 15:42 Chasing the World Cup dream. Ivan Toney could return to the Premier League
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores