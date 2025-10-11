There will be no comeback! Steven Gerrard turns down Rangers return

Liverpool legend in no rush to step back into the managerial seat

Steven Gerrard has rejected the offer to take charge of Rangers for a second time, despite holding talks with the club's hierarchy. According to BBC Sport Scotland, the main reason for his refusal was that it simply wasn't the right moment for a return.

The former Liverpool and England captain met with club representatives earlier this week following the dismissal of Russell Martin, and although the discussions were reportedly positive, Gerrard ultimately decided not to come back to Ibrox in the near future. After tough spells with Aston Villa and Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard is in no hurry to take up a new managerial post.

The 45-year-old coach, who led Rangers from 2018 to 2021 and delivered the club's 2020/21 league title, had recently expressed his desire to return to coaching. However, reports indicate he withdrew from the final interview stage, leaving the club searching for a new leader after Russell Martin's departure. The last straw came after a draw with Falkirk, which saw furious fans attempt to block the team bus.