ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news There will be no comeback! Steven Gerrard turns down Rangers return

There will be no comeback! Steven Gerrard turns down Rangers return

Liverpool legend in no rush to step back into the managerial seat
Football news Today, 16:36
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
There will be no comeback! Steven Gerrard turns down Rangers return Photo: x.com/FabrizioRomano

Steven Gerrard has rejected the offer to take charge of Rangers for a second time, despite holding talks with the club's hierarchy. According to BBC Sport Scotland, the main reason for his refusal was that it simply wasn't the right moment for a return.

The former Liverpool and England captain met with club representatives earlier this week following the dismissal of Russell Martin, and although the discussions were reportedly positive, Gerrard ultimately decided not to come back to Ibrox in the near future. After tough spells with Aston Villa and Saudi side Al-Ettifaq, Gerrard is in no hurry to take up a new managerial post.

The 45-year-old coach, who led Rangers from 2018 to 2021 and delivered the club's 2020/21 league title, had recently expressed his desire to return to coaching. However, reports indicate he withdrew from the final interview stage, leaving the club searching for a new leader after Russell Martin's departure. The last straw came after a draw with Falkirk, which saw furious fans attempt to block the team bus.

Related teams and leagues
Rangers Rangers Schedule Rangers News Rangers Transfers
Scottish Premiership Scottish Premiership Table Scottish Premiership Fixtures Scottish Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Steven Gerrard coach of Al Ettifaq looks on prior the Saudi Pro League match Football news Yesterday, 08:24 Big return! Steven Gerrard on the verge of taking the managerial seat at Rangers
Played 17 matches. Rangers dismiss their head coach Football news 06 oct 2025, 01:22 Played 17 matches. Rangers dismiss their head coach
Patience snapped! Rangers fans block team bus after match against Falkirk Football news 05 oct 2025, 16:21 Patience snapped! Rangers fans block team bus after match against Falkirk
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores