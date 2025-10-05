Patience snapped! Rangers fans block team bus after match against Falkirk

Head coach Russell Martin on the brink of dismissal

Scottish side Rangers have once again found themselves at the heart of controversy: after a draw with Falkirk, fans staged a protest outside the stadium, blocking the team bus. The atmosphere was electric—supporters even tried to physically obstruct the departing bus and chased after it as it pulled away.

The Rangers bus has been blocked in by fans after their 1-1 draw at Falkirk today.



The players are still in the stadium while police and stewards deal with the situation.



Rangers fans chase their sides team bus as it leaves Falkirk following their 1-1 draw there…



Interestingly, head coach Russell Martin did not board the bus. Instead, he was escorted by police to a separate car to leave the arena safely.

The fate of the head coach will be decided within the next 24 hours, as the club’s results have been nothing short of disastrous. After seven matches, Rangers have collected just 8 points and sit eighth in the league table.