Patience snapped! Rangers fans block team bus after match against Falkirk
Head coach Russell Martin on the brink of dismissal
Today, 16:21Jan Novak
Photo: x.com/RangersFC
Scottish side Rangers have once again found themselves at the heart of controversy: after a draw with Falkirk, fans staged a protest outside the stadium, blocking the team bus. The atmosphere was electric—supporters even tried to physically obstruct the departing bus and chased after it as it pulled away.
Interestingly, head coach Russell Martin did not board the bus. Instead, he was escorted by police to a separate car to leave the arena safely.
The fate of the head coach will be decided within the next 24 hours, as the club’s results have been nothing short of disastrous. After seven matches, Rangers have collected just 8 points and sit eighth in the league table.