In the World Cup qualifying campaign, San Marino will host Cyprus. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 12, kicking off at 3:00 p.m. CET. Here’s my betting pick for this fixture.

San Marino vs Cyprus: Match Preview

Both national teams have virtually no chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. They occupy the bottom spots in their group, and their results reflect that reality.

San Marino had a remarkable UEFA Nations League run, winning twice and drawing once, collecting seven points and earning promotion to a higher division. However, their World Cup qualifying campaign has been disastrous. They haven’t won a single match, scoring just once while conceding 28 goals. In their most recent outing, San Marino suffered a crushing 0–10 defeat to Austria. They sit dead last with zero points and no hope of advancing.

Cyprus have fared slightly better. They managed to defeat San Marino in the first round and picked up two more draws — 2–2 against Romania and 2–2 versus Bosnia. With five points from six matches, Cyprus are currently fourth in the group. With only two fixtures remaining, they no longer have a shot at the playoff stage. The best outcome for the Cypriots would be to finish third.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

San Marino have lost eight consecutive matches.

In their last five games, San Marino have conceded at least three goals per match.

Cyprus are winless in six straight matches, recording three draws and three defeats.

Cyprus have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six games.

The previous meeting between these sides ended in a 2–0 victory for Cyprus.

San Marino have never managed to earn even a draw against the Cypriots.

Probable Lineups

San Marino: Colombo; Matteoni, Cevoli, Riccardi, Tosi; Mularoni, Capicchioni, Lazzari; Contadini, Nanni, Berardi

Cyprus: Mall; Shikkis, Andreou, Laifis, Correia; Kyriakou, Kastanos; Loizou, Charalampous, Tzionis; Pittas

Prediction

Cyprus enter as favorites, though San Marino’s home advantage gives them a slight boost, especially in light of their encouraging Nations League performances against comparable opponents. I recommend a bold yet appealing bet: both teams to score.