Official: Lamine Yamal named best young player of the 2024-2025 season

He truly rose to the occasion.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, despite his tender age, has already made a significant impact and contributed to the game, earning the title of best young player for the 2024-2025 season.

Details: The young attacking talent of the Catalan side claimed the first award of the Ballon d'Or ceremony—the Raymond Kopa Trophy. In the voting, Yamal outshone the likes of Kenan Yildiz, João Neves, Dean Huijsen, and his Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsí. Notably, Yamal becomes the first player ever to win the Raymond Kopa Trophy in back-to-back years.

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE 2025 KOPA TROPHY!



The 18-year-old Spanish wonder boy is the first to do it back-to-back!! ✨🇪🇸#TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/7yuzJEMeMy — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Reminder: Of course, the main prize for Yamal would be the Ballon d'Or itself, as the winger is considered one of the top contenders for the evening's headline award. Alongside him, Barcelona teammate Raphinha and PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé are also among the favorites.

Meanwhile, those close to the young star are increasingly convinced that it is Yamal who will ultimately lift the Ballon d'Or.