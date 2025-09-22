An optimistically tense atmosphere.

There’s barely any time left until the Ballon d'Or award ceremony kicks off. The main contenders for the prestigious trophy have been determined, and while nerves are running high in their camps, there’s also an undercurrent of genuine optimism.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, within the circle surrounding Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal, there was initially a sense that the award would go to Ousmane Dembélé. However, everything changed in the last few hours, as highlighted by a subtle detail.

Yamal’s family was originally assigned certain seats in the theater, but they were ultimately moved several rows closer to the stage. Whether this is a telling hint or simply a coincidence remains up for speculation.

Recall: Earlier, it was reported that Yamal’s chances had significantly dropped due to a spat with Cristiano Ronaldo during the Nations League final.