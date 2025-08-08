Official: Evann Guessand joins Aston Villa

The deal is now officially complete.

Details: Today, Aston Villa's official X page announced the signing of 24-year-old striker Evann Guessand from French club Nice.

It is reported that Aston Villa paid £26 million for the Ivorian forward, with Nice also set to receive additional performance-based bonuses.

The player has signed a five-year contract.

This transfer is widely seen as a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who recently moved to Barcelona.

Last season, Guessand featured in 42 matches for Nice, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists.

Bienvenue, Evann 🤝 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 8, 2025

