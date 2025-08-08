Official: Evann Guessand joins Aston Villa
The English side have found a replacement for Rashford.
The deal is now officially complete.
Details: Today, Aston Villa's official X page announced the signing of 24-year-old striker Evann Guessand from French club Nice.
It is reported that Aston Villa paid £26 million for the Ivorian forward, with Nice also set to receive additional performance-based bonuses.
The player has signed a five-year contract.
This transfer is widely seen as a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who recently moved to Barcelona.
Last season, Guessand featured in 42 matches for Nice, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists.
