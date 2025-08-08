Prediction on game Win Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Manchester United will take on Fiorentina in a friendly match scheduled for Saturday, August 9, kicking off at 13:45 Central European Time. I'm offering you a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Manchester United vs Fiorentina: match preview

United endured a disappointing last season, finishing only 15th in the table. The club is pursuing an active transfer campaign, aiming to strengthen the squad and perform much better in the new campaign. Among the latest signings is Benjamin Šeško, who joined from Leipzig. The recent pre-season results are impressive: in the Premier League Summer Series, the Red Devils secured two wins and a draw, scoring at least twice in each of those matches.

Fiorentina wrapped up last Serie A season in sixth place and is preparing for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, where they'll face the winner of the Polesie/Paks tie. Before that, they have a friendly against Manchester United, followed by Conference League qualification, and then on August 24, the Serie A opener against Cagliari. La Viola played four friendlies: two wins, one draw, and one defeat. Notably, they failed to score in their last two matches.

Match facts and head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in five games: two draws and three wins.

In their last three matches, Manchester United have scored at least two goals per game.

Fiorentina have failed to find the net in their last two matches.

The sides have met twice – in 1999 and 2000. Each team claimed one victory.

Probable lineups

Manchester United: Bayındır; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha, Fernandes

Fiorentina: De Gea; Dodô, Ranieri, Viti, Fortini; Fagioli, Som, Barák; Brekalo, Kean, Gudmundsson

Prediction

Manchester are in excellent form and playing at home against Fiorentina. Certainly, La Viola will try to put up a fight, but my tip is to back the Red Devils to win, with odds of 1.7.