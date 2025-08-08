RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Fiorentina prediction Getty Images
Manchester United
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
09 aug 2025, 07:45
- : -
International,
Fiorentina
Fiorentina Fiorentina Schedule Fiorentina News Fiorentina Transfers
Review Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

Manchester United will take on Fiorentina in a friendly match scheduled for Saturday, August 9, kicking off at 13:45 Central European Time. I'm offering you a bet on the winner of this encounter.

Manchester United vs Fiorentina: match preview

United endured a disappointing last season, finishing only 15th in the table. The club is pursuing an active transfer campaign, aiming to strengthen the squad and perform much better in the new campaign. Among the latest signings is Benjamin Šeško, who joined from Leipzig. The recent pre-season results are impressive: in the Premier League Summer Series, the Red Devils secured two wins and a draw, scoring at least twice in each of those matches.

Fiorentina wrapped up last Serie A season in sixth place and is preparing for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, where they'll face the winner of the Polesie/Paks tie. Before that, they have a friendly against Manchester United, followed by Conference League qualification, and then on August 24, the Serie A opener against Cagliari. La Viola played four friendlies: two wins, one draw, and one defeat. Notably, they failed to score in their last two matches.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in five games: two draws and three wins.
  • In their last three matches, Manchester United have scored at least two goals per game.
  • Fiorentina have failed to find the net in their last two matches.
  • The sides have met twice – in 1999 and 2000. Each team claimed one victory.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Bayındır; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha, Fernandes
  • Fiorentina: De Gea; Dodô, Ranieri, Viti, Fortini; Fagioli, Som, Barák; Brekalo, Kean, Gudmundsson

Prediction

Manchester are in excellent form and playing at home against Fiorentina. Certainly, La Viola will try to put up a fight, but my tip is to back the Red Devils to win, with odds of 1.7.

Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 1.7
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Algeria vs South Africa prediction African Nations Championship Today, 10:00 Algeria vs South Africa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Algeria Odds: 1.55 South Africa Recommended Mostbet
Guinea vs Uganda prediction African Nations Championship Today, 13:00 Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.75 Uganda Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 8, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.92 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Monaco vs Inter prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:00 Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025 Monaco Odds: 2 Inter Recommended Melbet
Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Newcastle vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 8, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.55 Espanyol Bet now 1xBet
Brentford vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Brentford vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.52 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now Melbet
Gaziantep FK vs Galatasaray prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 14:30 Gaziantep vs Galatasaray prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Recommended Melbet
Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025 Birmingham Odds: 1.8 Ipswich Bet now 1xBet
Casa Pia AC vs Sporting CP prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Casa Pia vs Sporting: can Sporting kick off the season with a win? Casa Pia AC Odds: 1.8 Sporting CP Bet now Melbet
Charlton vs Watford prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Charlton Athletic vs Watford prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 9, 2025 Charlton Odds: 1.78 Watford Recommended Melbet
Southampton vs Wrexham prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Southampton vs Wrexham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.96 Wrexham Bet now 1xBet
Coventry vs Hull prediction EFL Championship 09 aug 2025, 07:30 Coventry City vs Hull City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 9, 2025 Coventry Odds: 1.77 Hull Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores