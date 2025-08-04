A dream too expensive! Aston Villa demand a staggering sum from Chelsea for Morgan Rogers

Aston Villa have no intention of selling on the cheap.

Details: According to Football Insider, London club Chelsea have approached Aston Villa's management with a transfer inquiry regarding 23-year-old midfielder Morgan Rogers.

Aston Villa have not ruled out the possibility of selling the player, but made it crystal clear that any offer below €80 million will not even be considered. Chelsea have decided to take a pause to weigh all the details and study the player's profile more thoroughly.

Morgan Rogers joined Aston Villa from Middlesbrough at the start of last year for €10 million and has since played 70 matches for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 16 assists.

His current contract with the club runs until 2030, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €55 million.

