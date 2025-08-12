Official: Ernest Poku joins Bayer
Bayer's midfield receives a promising boost.
Football news Today, 06:03Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://x.com/bayer04_en
The deal is now official.
Details: Today, Bayer Leverkusen's official X account announced the signing of 21-year-old Dutch winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar.
The reported transfer fee is €10 million, with a contract set for five years.
Poku is a homegrown talent from AZ's academy, and this move marks the first major transfer of his career.
Last season, Poku featured in 40 matches for AZ's senior team, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists.
Reminder: Official: Lukáš Hrádecký leaves Bayer for Monaco
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt