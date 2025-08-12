RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Ernest Poku joins Bayer

Bayer's midfield receives a promising boost.
Football news Today, 06:03
Ernest Poku in a Bayer shirt https://x.com/bayer04_en

The deal is now official.

Details: Today, Bayer Leverkusen's official X account announced the signing of 21-year-old Dutch winger Ernest Poku from AZ Alkmaar.

The reported transfer fee is €10 million, with a contract set for five years.

Poku is a homegrown talent from AZ's academy, and this move marks the first major transfer of his career.

Last season, Poku featured in 40 matches for AZ's senior team, scoring 3 goals and providing 8 assists.

