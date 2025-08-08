Official: Lukáš Hrádecký trades Bayer for Monaco

With Xabi Alonso's departure, Bayer has faced a significant exodus of its key players. Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Jonathan Tah have all left. But the outflow didn't stop there, as the team's first-choice goalkeeper has also moved on.

Details: Finnish goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký has left Bayer for French side Monaco. The 'pharmacists' received three million euros for the 35-year-old, who signed a contract with the Monegasques until June 2027, with an option to extend for another year.

Reminder: Hrádecký played for Bayer since 2018, making 286 appearances for the Leverkusen club. He kept a clean sheet in 86 of those matches and conceded 354 goals in the other 200 games. The Finn was a key part of Alonso's championship-winning side that claimed both the Bundesliga and the German Cup in the 2023-2024 season.

It was previously reported that 23-year-old Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche is set to become a Bayer Leverkusen player soon.