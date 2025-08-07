Ten Hag's personal request: Magnes Akliouche set for Bundesliga move

The Frenchman is about to become one of the Werkself.

Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, 23-year-old AS Monaco winger Magnes Akliouche is on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports indicate that the German side has invested around €50 million for Magnes, a sum that satisfies the Monegasque management, though the French club is pushing for an additional bonus system.

According to the source, the young Frenchman was personally requested by Bayer head coach Erik ten Hag, who views Akliouche as the key reinforcement his squad needs.

Last season, Akliouche made 43 appearances for Monaco, netting 7 goals, and is currently valued at €45 million by renowned portal Transfermarkt. His current contract with the club runs until 2028.

