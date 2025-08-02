Deal agreed! Lukas Hradecky to join Monaco
The 35-year-old goalkeeper opts for a change of scenery
Football news Today, 07:58
Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco have reached an agreement over the transfer of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.
Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayer have decided to allow the Finnish keeper to move to Monaco. Lukas Hradecky will start the new season with the French side. The clubs have settled on a deal worth €4 million including bonuses.
Hradecky will undergo a medical as soon as Bayer secure a replacement for their experienced shot-stopper.
Last season, Lukas Hradecky made 35 appearances for the German club, conceding 48 goals and keeping 8 clean sheets.
