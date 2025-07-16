RU RU ES ES FR FR
Official: Djordje Petrovic moves to Bournemouth

A new goalkeeper for the Cherries.
Football news Today, 09:30
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Last season, Bournemouth's goal was guarded by Kepa Arrizabalaga, but only on loan. However, the Cherries have once again turned to a Chelsea player for their goalkeeping needs.

Details: Bournemouth have officially announced the signing of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. Earlier reports suggested that the transfer fee is estimated at €25 million.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Ukraine international and Bournemouth defender has put an end to any potential move to France's Ligue 1. According to sources, Parisian management failed to negotiate a discount for Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth's board.

Reminder: London club Chelsea have made an official offer to Ajax for 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato. Chelsea tabled a €40 million bid, but the Amsterdam club dismissed the offer as laughable and set the price at €60 million.

